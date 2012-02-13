Google Doesn't Like It When You Say 'Gchat'

Photo: AP

Google isn’t happy when you talk about “Gchatting” your friends at work, BetaBeat discovered.It’s called “Google Talk,” the company insists.



Google won’t even admit “Gchat” is a word, although it’s used by millions of people on a daily basis, and by countless writers and authors from the New York Times to your local newspaper.

In fact, Google hasn’t even trademarked “Gchat” in the United States.

So what’s the meaning of all this?

Either Google wants to make sure that the video and phone calling features of Google Talk don’t get brushed under the rug, or they’re just being stubborn.

Google did originally express distaste for people using “Google” as a verb a few years ago, BetaBeat reminds us.

