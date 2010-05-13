Google Is Lost In "Social"

Photo: AP
However hamfistedly, Google is looking hard for someone to be its “head of social.”Problem is, according to a person familiar with the search, Google doesn’t know what it wants – from its new executive or from “social.”
Conversations with applicants tend to revolve not around any big disruptive ideas, but, according to our source, “scalability, spam filtering, [and] economic analysis of market forces.”
There’s a sense that Google wants “to break out of the box of just the search engine results page,” but doesn’t know how.
“They don’t know what they want. I think the main role is they want someone to tell them what they should do.”
“But even once they hire someone, it’s such a committee-minded decision process, from what I have heard from several ex-employees, that getting a real, well-thought out and well-executed offering out will be hard.”
We think Google should give up – give up trying to hire and build its way into a competition with Facebook and Twitter.
Instead, Google should follow these simple steps:
- Buy Twitter for $5 billion.
- Get its massive sales force selling Twitter’s new ads to local businesses.
- Copy Facebook’s ridiculously popular photo-sharing application so that Twitter users can upload pictures to Twitter.com, tag them with @usernames, and have the photos appear as “mentions” of those tagged users’.
- Profit.
