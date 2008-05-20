Google Advertises On Facebook; Zuckerberg Doesn't Reciprocate

Google and Facebook haven’t been the best of friends lately. Facebook banned Google’s Friend Connect late last week amid a battle over who controls personal Facebook data, and it doesn’t look the argument’s going to get resolved anytime soon. Also, Facebook seems to have a penchant for poaching Google’s senior talent.



But that doesn’t mean the companies can’t do business, right? Josh Kopelman of First Round Capital spotted this Google advertisement on Facebook for something called the “Google User Research Experience” program. Is Google just trying out the Facebook platform? Given the conventional wisdom about the inefficiency of advertising on social networks, we figure Google might have other, more effective ad platforms available.

Meanwhile, a Google query for “Facebook” results in an ad-free results page.

