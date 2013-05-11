Google Documents Have Disappeared For Many Users

It looks like Google Drive, the service that stores your Google Documents, is having some problems. Many users are reporting that their documents have disappeared.



In our tests, as long as you have the URL for a document you can still access it. It appears that the main menu is just empty for some users.

We are also able to access our documents using the Google Drive smartphone app.

We’ve reached out to Google for more information and will update when we hear back.

Developing….refresh for the latest.

