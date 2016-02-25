Google Docs now lets you edit and format your documents with your voice

Google today announced a new feature for its mega-popular Google Docs tool that lets you format and edit documents with your voice.

It’s an extension to the voice transcription feature Google launched back in September of 2015. But the feature previously only let you dictate basic text — you still needed a keyboard if you want to do things like make a bullet-point list or copy-and-paste.

No longer: Google Docs on the Google Chrome browser on a Mac or PC now lets you do everything hands-free, with only a microphone, per an official blog entry.

Here’s a video of the new feature:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Google has a full list of voice commands here.

As an added bonus, Google is also announcing today that the voice typing feature also supports new “dialects” of English, “including English with an Indian accent, Spanish with a Mexican accent, and more so you can talk in the most natural way for you.”

The search giant is increasingly investing in voice technology as a more natural way for people to interact with computers — even if they’re not what you’d call “computer people” — across all of its services. Ultimately, Google seems to want you to control everything you do with its apps and sites without needing to lay a finger on anything.

NOW WATCH: This Google app could forever change the way you travel



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.