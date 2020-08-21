The 35 best Google Docs keyboard shortcuts for speeding up your workflow on a Mac or PC

- Google Docs has a vast array of keyboard shortcuts you can use to operate Docs faster and easier than ever.
- Google Docs’ keyboard shortcuts perform the same functions on Windows and Mac devices, but the actual keys you need to press differ depending on the device you’re using.
If you’ve ever heard of keyboard shortcuts, you know that they can save you a lot of time when you’re using software and applications like Microsoft Word. But did you know that Google Docs has keyboard shortcuts as well? Here’s a list of the 35 best keyboard shortcuts for Google Docs, with guides for both Windows and Mac use.
The keys in each keyboard shortcut listed below should be pressed simultaneously (as indicated by a “-” sign between each key.)
The 35 best Google Docs keyboard shortcuts on Windows
- Copy: Ctrl-C
- Cut: Ctrl-X
- Paste: Ctrl-V
- Paste without formatting: Ctrl-Shift-V
- Undo action: Ctrl-Z
- Redo action: Ctrl-Shift-Z
- Insert or edit a link: Ctrl-K
- Open a link: Alt-Enter
- Show common keyboard shortcuts: Ctrl-/
- Print: Ctrl-P
- Find specific text in the document: Ctrl-F
- Find and replace specific text in the document: Ctrl-H
- Insert a page break: Ctrl-Enter
- Repeat the previous action: Ctrl-Y
- Bold text: Ctrl-B
- Italicize text: Ctrl-i
- Underline text: Ctrl-U
- Strikethrough text: Alt-Shift-5
- Clear text formatting: Ctrl-\ or Ctrl-Spacebar
- Increase font size: Ctrl-Shift->
- Decrease font size: Ctrl-Shift-<
- Align text to the left: Ctrl-Shift-L
- Align text to the right: Ctrl-Shift-R
- Align text to the centre: Ctrl-Shift-E
- Justify text: Ctrl-Shift-J
- Insert a numbered list: Ctrl-Shift-7
- Insert a bulleted list: Ctrl-Shift-8
- Move a paragraph up: Ctrl-Shift-Up
- Move a paragraph down: Ctrl-Shift-Down
- Insert a comment: Ctrl-Alt-M
- Select all text in the document: Ctrl-A
- Show document outline: hold Ctrl-Alt, then press A followed by H
- View document word count: Ctrl-Shift-C
- Go up on the page: Fn-Up
- Go down on the page: Fn-Down
The 35 best Google Docs keyboard shortcuts on Mac
- Copy: Command-C
- Cut: Command-X
- Paste: Command-V
- Paste without formatting: Command-Shift-V
- Undo action: Command-Z
- Redo action: Command-Shift-Z
- Insert or edit a link: Command-K
- Open a link: Option-Enter
- Show common keyboard shortcuts: Command-/
- Print: Command-P
- Find specific text in the document: Command-F
- Find and replace specific text in the document: Command-H
- Insert a page break: Command-Enter
- Repeat the previous action: Command-Y
- Bold text: Command-B
- Italicize text: Command-i
- Underline text: Command-U
- Strikethrough text: Command-Shift-X
- Clear text formatting: Command-\
- Increase font size: Command-Shift->
- Decrease font size: Command-Shift-<
- Align text to the left: Command-Shift-L
- Align text to the right: Command-Shift-R
- Align text to the centre: Command-Shift-E
- Justify text: Command-Shift-J
- Insert a numbered list: Command-Shift-7
- Insert a bulleted list: Command-Shift-8
- Move a paragraph up: Command-Shift-Up
- Move a paragraph down: Command-Shift-Down
- Insert a comment: Command-Option-M
- Select all text in the document: Command-A
- Show document outline: hold Ctrl-Command, then press A followed by H
- View document word count: Command-Shift-C
- Go up on the page: Page Up
- Go down on the page:Page Down
