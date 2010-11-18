Google Docs Available For iPad, Mobile Phones

Google says you can now edit Google Docs on your mobile phone, or iPad. This is a nice, if obvious, move for the company.



We’ll be curious to see if it has any affect on the sales of Apple’s iWork applications for the iPad. We see less of a need for a dedicated word processor app if Google Docs works on the iPad.

Here’s a video of Google Docs for mobile devices in action:



