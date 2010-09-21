Google Docs For iPad "Soon," Says Google

Google Docs for Android and the iPad is coming “soon,” says Google.



Getting on the iPad is a pretty obvious move for Google Docs. (Today, you can see Google Docs on the iPad, but you can’t edit them.)

Apple’s word processing and spreadsheet applications are regularly at the top of the paid download rankings. In fact, we’ve estimated that Apple will make more money from these apps this year than Google will from its enterprise application division.

Considering that Microsoft Office is nowhere on the iPad, Google has an opportunity to grow its user base through the iPad.

See Also: Here’s Why Microsoft Needs To Make Office Apps For The iPad

