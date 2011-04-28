Forget Your Scanner: Google Docs For Android Will Convert Your Paper Documents In Seconds

Photo: Google

Google just launched a new app for Docs that will give you even more control than you had on its mobile site.The app will not only let you view and edit documents, but also upload documents stored on your device or sent to your Gmail account.



But the killer feature is the ability to create a new document by snapping a photo of text on paper. The app uses character recognition to convert the text into an editable document in your Google Docs account.

We just tried that feature, and it works great. It only takes a few seconds for the document to load, and the character recognition is pretty much flawless.

Say goodbye to your scanner.

You can get the app for free in the Android Market.

Don’t Miss: Exclusive Android Apps You Won’t Find On iPhone Or Anywhere Else

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.