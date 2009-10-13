Google Director Quits, Fleeing Stampede Of Justice Department Lawyers

Google (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL) director Arthur Levinson will step down from his post at Google, Reuters reports.



The speculation is that the fromer Genentech CEO is quitting Google’s board to appease the FTC, which is investigating the board relationship between Apple and Google — both considered Microsoft rivals.

Reuters reports that after Google CEO Eric Schmidt quit Apple’s board two months ago for the same reasons, he tried to persuade Arthur to stay at Google.

“Art has been a key part of Google’s success these past five years, offering unvarnished advice and vital counsel on every big issue and opportunity Google has faced,” the Google CEO said in a statement today. “Though he leaves as a member of our Board, Art will always have a special place at Google.”

