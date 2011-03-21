GOOGLE DISCOVERS THE SECRET: How To Lose Weight Without Going On A Diet!

Googlers (and guests) chow down at I/O. Note small plates…

Google is famous for analysing the hell out of everything.And this habit has now helped the company learn how to help its employees lose 10-15 pounds a year without going on a diet.



The amazing Google secret?

Use smaller plates.

Google has learned that people tend to finish what’s on their plates even when they’re no longer hungry.

By rearranging their (amazing) cafeterias to put smaller plates before bigger plates, therefore, Google has figured out a way to reduce its employees’ food consumption without their even noticing–and thus help them lose weight.

And the good news is… you CAN try this at home!

