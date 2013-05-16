Google Didn't Mention Google Glass Once During A 3.5-Hour Presentation To Developers

Google didn’t mention its exciting new computing platform Glass once during a three and a half hour presentation to developers.



Glass, which is a computerized lens that floats over your right eye, is supposed to mark the beginning of a revolutionary new paradigm.

Developers are the very people who would be most interested in news or other updates on the product. They create apps that will presumably bring all kinds of functionality to Google Glass, filling in the blanks just like iOS developers do in Apple’s App Store.

This omission is puzzling since people were wearing Glass in the audience, which should be an obvious visual clue that people want to hear what’s going on with it.

