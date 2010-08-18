Google Desperately Trying To Woo Networks To Support Google TV

Photo: Associated Press

Google’s making a big push to get TV networks to sign on with its new Google TV software. But it’s proving to be a tough sell.The Wall Street Journal’s Jessica A. Vascellaro reports:



In recent weeks, Google has met with officials of TV networks including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC to encourage them to work with the service, according to people familiar with the matter. Content owners, though, are sceptical that Google can provide a business model that would compensate for potentially cannibalising TV owners’ existing broadcast businesses.

Google executives are pushing hard to convince content owners to share data about their video websites to make it easier for Google to search and display their shows in blended TV-Web listings, these people said. When a user searches for a show like ABC’s “Desperate Housewives,” for instance, Google’s software will list episodes scheduled to air on TV and airing at that moment, along with episodes and other related content online.

