Google Desperately Trying to Make Orkut More Popular?

Google’s products rarely fail in laughable fashion, so Orkut’s competition with Friendster for Most Irrelevant Social Network is indeed entertaining (Yes, we know, they’re killing it in Brazil). Nate Westheimer thinks Google is finally trying to remedy this embarrassment, however–by eliminating the “invite only” feature and opening Orkut up to the masses. Is that what last year’s $2 billion in capital expenditures were for: laying in enough server capacity to handle the expected global Orkut stampede?

