REPORT: Google Is Designing Its Own Self-Driving Car

Google is designing its own self-driving car called a “Robo Taxi” according to Amir Efrati, a reporter for former Wall Street Journal reporter Jessica Lessin’s blog.

Google has been meeting with contract manufacturers to build a car to its own specifications.

The company is reportedly considering calling the car “Robo Taxi.”

Google has been noodling around with self-driving cars for a few years now. But it has only added the technology to existing cars. Now, it’s at least experimenting with building its own vehicle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.