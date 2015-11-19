Who uses Google+ anyway? More people than you might think

Yesterday, Google announced yet another revamp of its social network, Google+. The company has been trying all sorts of things since Google+ failed to really take off, and yesterday’s revamp adds topical collections of posts and interest groups.

So who uses Google+ anyway? According to research released in October by GfK MRI, compiled here by Statista, more people than you might expect. The firm conducts a continual survey of 25,000 U.S. adults, and found that 17.8% of them report visiting Google+ at least once during the last 30 days, with the highest penetration (22.6%) among 25-to-43-year-olds. These people aren’t necessarily visiting Google+ to post or read posts — there are other ways to enter the site, such as by clicking a member’s profile on Gmail.

Regardless, Google+ has about one-third the user engagement in the U.S. of Facebook, which is visited by over 60% of U.S. adults every month according to a separate study by the Pew Research Center, and is approximately on par with Pinterest and Instagram.

