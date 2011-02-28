Google's Big Search Change Hammers Associated Content, Mahalo, Demand Media*

Photo: AP

When Google tweaked its search algorithm to limit crappy results, one of the its primary targets was so-called “content farms.”And fairly, or unfairly, Demand Media is one of the companies associated with that phrase. So everyone assumed Google’s new tweaks would smash Demand.



Demand did get hit by the change, but not as bad as Demand wannabes it seems.

Search engine optimization company Sistrix took one million keywords and compared their results before and after Google’s big search tweak. The results are in the table below.

Yahoo’s Associated Content, lost out big time. As did Mahalo, which recently converted to “how-to” content. Demand properties that were hit include Answerbags.com, and trails.com.

However, Sistrix found Demand’s eHow actually improved in Google:

And how about Demand Media? Well, there is no sign that Google tried to downrank ehow.com. Ehow.com even gained SISTRIX value (from 270 to 310) and Keywords (from 317,320 to 324,021) during the algorithm-change. Looking at the SERP-Distribution chart from above for ehow.com, you’ll notice the difference. Quite a statement from Google regarding the quality of Demand Medias’ content, isn’t it?

(Danny Sullivan at Search Engine Land has compiled other surveys of the data, and they conform to what Sistrix found.)

Click here to read the whole Sistrix article »

*Update: This article originally said Demand wasn’t hammered. Obviously they were! We’re updated the story, thanks to a commenter for pointing out the mistake.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.