Google Puts YouTube Video On Wii And PS3... And Not Xbox (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) is making (some) video game consoles a little more useful. The company is rolling out a streamlined YouTube interface designed for browsing from the Sony (SNE) PS3 or Nintendo (NTDOY) Wii.



The TV Website offers a dynamic, lean-back, 10-foot television viewing experience through a streamlined interface that enables you to discover, watch and share YouTube videos on any TV screen with just a few quick clicks of your remote control. With enlarged text and simplified navigation, it makes watching YouTube on your TV as easy and intuitive as possible.

Notably missing from Google’s list of new partners is Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox 360, which has its own capabiities to serve up streaming video in a deal with Netflix (NFLX).

A neat new feature, but it’s not going to sway any consumers one way or the other in the console wars.

