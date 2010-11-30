Google Delays Facebook-Killer Until Next Spring

Google has delayed the launch of its “big social play” until next year — perhaps March or April, Mashable’s Ben Parr reports. Previously, Google was reported to be launching a social network, perhaps called “Google Me,” this year.



If true, this delay is not a big deal. Whatever Google is going to do now isn’t going to immediately destroy Facebook, so Google might as well take its time to do it right — if it can do anything at all.

Google is notoriously bad at “social,” and the company would be wasting its time if it came out with another lackluster product like Wave or Buzz.

Or is Google pushing it back until it has had time to buy and integrate Twitter?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.