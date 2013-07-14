Google Delays Construction Of Its Massive New Headquarters

Google is delaying construction of a massive new Googleplex, George Avalos at Mercury News reports.



Previously, the company was said to be starting construction this year, with hope of moving people into the offices in 2015. The new headquarters is on land leased from NASA which is adjacent to its current offices in Mountain View.

Construction is being delayed by six to twelve months because Google wants to refine its design,

Mountain View city manager Dan Rich said, “Google wants to refine the architectural design … they want to get it right. I was a little surprised when they told me, but they decided to take a step back … The delay has to do with the actual design of the project, the look and the exterior of the buildings.”

The original design was comprised of a nine curved rectangular buildings. The design wasn’t particularly awe-inspiring, but Google said no employee will be more than a two and half minute walk from another employee on the new campus.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the delay, saying, “We want to make our Bay View campus a terrific and environmentally sustainable place for Googlers to work… To make sure we get it right, we’re being thoughtful in our design process.”

Here’s what the original design for the new campus looks like:

