The CEO of Google's AI lab plans to buy a Tesla off one of his first investors

Demis Hassabis, the cofounder and CEO of DeepMind, a Google-owned AI lab in London, is planning to buy a Tesla 3 from Elon Musk — one of the company’s earliest investors.

Hassabis congratulated Musk on Twitter after Musk tweeted that 276,000 Model 3 orders had been made by the end of Saturday, just two days after the electric car was launched. He also said he was planning to buy one of the new vehicles.

“Really amazing to hear!! Just placing my order…,” Hassabis wrote.

At $35,000 (£24,423), the five-seater Model 3 is the cheapest Tesla to date and is due to start shipping in late 2017.

Those interested in owning a Tesla 3 need to put down $1,000 (£702) deposits to reserve their vehicles.

Musk said on Twitter that he was “definitely going to need to rethink production planning” due to the interest in the Tesla Model 3.

Musk invested an undisclosed amount in DeepMind between when it launched in 2010. The company was acquired by Google for around £400 million in 2014.

While AI doesn’t pose any imminent threat, Musk said he invested in DeepMind over “Terminator” fears that could arise from research into artificial intelligence (AI). The PayPal founder is keen to monitor the development of dangerous AI.

Tesla The Tesla Model 3.

Speaking to CNBC, Musk explained that his investments were, “not from the standpoint of actually trying to make any investment return… I like to just keep an eye on what’s going on with artificial intelligence. I think there is potentially a dangerous outcome there.”

Google has created an ethics board to monitor the development of AI but the company is refusing to say who sits on it.

