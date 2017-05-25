Google DeepMind is edging towards a 3-0 victory against world Go champion Ke Jie

DeepMind David Silver is the lead researcher on AlphaGo.

Google DeepMind has won its second game against world Go champion Ke Jie in China, putting it one step closer to a 3-0 victory.

The company’s self-learning AlphaGo AI agent is playing Ke Jie at the “Future of Go Summit” near Shanghai this week in a three-game match.

“#AlphaGo wins game 2,” wrote Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis on Twitter. “What an amazing and complex game! Ke Jie pushed AlphaGo right to the limit.”

AlphaGo won the first game by half a point on Monday, which is the closest margin possible in Go — a two player board game that originated in China around 3,000 years ago. The game has been incredibly difficult for computers to crack due to the sheer number of moves possible.

The games are being streamed live on YouTube but the millions of Go fans in China are unable to watch them without a VPN because the Google-owned service is banned in China.

DeepMind writes on its website that it hopes to uncover more secrets of the ancient game at the “Future of Go Summit,” where it will also be playing different versions of Go. The company is also visiting a number of Chinese companies and research institutes to talk about AI research.

AlphaGo beat its first world champion last March, when it defeated South Korea’s Lee Sedol in a five-game tournament.

Incredible. According to #AlphaGo evaluations Ke Jie is playing perfectly at the moment.

— Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) May 25, 2017

