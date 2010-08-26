Google Declares War On Skype, Lets You Make Calls From Gmail

Google just announced a major push into the voice-over-IP industry currently dominated by Skype, letting people make phone calls directly from Gmail.



The new service allows Gmail users to dial any of their contacts’ phones with a single click, or manually dial numbers. Calls within the U.S. and Canada are free; various per-minute rates apply to calls elsewhere.

Google is touting the fact that its metered rates are lower than Skype’s in most countries, in some cases significantly so. On the other hand, as Search Engine Land’s Danny Sullivan points out, Skype offers a very reasonable unlimited international dialling plan.

Regardless, this is obviously not good news for Skype ahead of its IPO, but it isn’t anything unexpected: Google has been working on VOIP with Google Voice for some time now.

Google, er, explains the news with a thoroughly unhelpful — but unusually watchable — demo video:



