Google's new VR headset is 'squishy and very comfortable' -- here's what it's like

Affordable virtual reality headsets are beginning to hit the market, and Google just went for its slice of the pie with the announcement of the new Daydream VR headset. While most headsets are powered by expensive computers, the Daydream only requires the use of a compatible smartphone. Currently, there is only one compatible phone on the market — the newly announced Google Pixel. We recently had a chance to try the Daydream to see just how well it works.

