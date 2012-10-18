Finally, We Can See What Google's Brain Looks Like

Photo: Google

Today Google lifted the veil off its massive and beautiful data centres around the world.Data centres are typically shrouded in secrecy because they are the brains behind tech companies.



Google says when you’re on a Google website, you’re accessing one of the most powerful server networks in the known Universe.

Google has been working on building its data centres for over 10 years. The search giant’s centres are efficient, take advantage of renewable energy, and are as environmentally friendly as possible.

The following tour is a glimpse inside a few of Google’s data centres, which it calls the “physical internet”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.