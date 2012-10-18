Finally, We Can See What Google's Brain Looks Like

Photo: Google
Today Google lifted the veil off its massive and beautiful data centres around the world.Data centres are typically shrouded in secrecy because they are the brains behind tech companies.
Google says when you’re on a Google website, you’re accessing one of the most powerful server networks in the known Universe.
Google has been working on building its data centres for over 10 years. The search giant’s centres are efficient, take advantage of renewable energy, and are as environmentally friendly as possible.
The following tour is a glimpse inside a few of Google’s data centres, which it calls the “physical internet”.
Our tour starts outside of Google's data centre in Council Bluffs, Iowa. There is a family of deer outside to greet us.
Inside the Council Bluffs, Iowa data centre there is over 115,000 square feet of space. These servers allow services like YouTube and search to work efficiently.
Here is a view inside the Douglas County, Georgia data centre. The colourful pipes sent and receive water for cooling the facility. Bikes are the preferred method of transportation inside the massive centre.
Google says it keeps pipes like these ready with highly-pressurised water in case of a fire. The water is cleaned and filtered, so if Google uses it it won't contaminate the facility.
Failed drives are immediately destroyed on site. Google says this is part of its commitment to keeping users' data safe.
Here is where all the data is backed up. A robotic arm (visible toward the back of the aisle) helps in loading and unloading tapes when employees need to access them.
Here's a closer view of the back up tapes. Each tape has a barcode so that the robotic arm can easily locate them.
This is rare look behind the server aisle. Hundreds of fans can be seen taking hot air up and away from the racks, cooling it, and recycling the air back through.
Here is a beautiful view outside of Google's data centre in Finland in the winter, on a frozen gulf. This building used to house a paper mill.
Here is another view inside Google's facility in Finland. Google says, server floors like these require massive space and efficient power to run all of Google's products.
Inside the former paper mill is a gorgeous conference room. This is just outside of a sauna where employees can go to relax whenever they like.
