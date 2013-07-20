Google Cut 5,383 Jobs At Motorola Last Quarter

Google cut 5,383 from Motorola Mobility last quarter, according to its earnings report released last night.



On a worldwide basis, we employed 44,777 full-time employees (40,178 in Google and 4,599 in Motorola Mobile) as of June 30, 2013, compared to 53,891 full-time employees (38,739 in Google, 9,982 Motorola Mobile, and 5,170 Motorola Home) as of March 31, 2013.

It’s unclear whether or not Google fired all 5,383 of those Motorola employees or shifted some to other positions within Google. Google has not responded to multiple requests for comment, but we will update if we hear back.

But what we do know is the Motorola Mobile team is now 5,383 employees smaller than it was a few months ago.

This also comes as Motorola is prepping the launch of its newest smartphone, the Moto X. That device will be the first smartphone from the company since Google bought it for $12.5 billion in 2011.

