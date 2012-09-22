Google And The U.S. Patent Office Are Helping Nerds Debunk Silly Patents

Photo: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Patent trolls may have met their match.Thanks to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Stack Exchange, and Google, it’s now easier for the average American to help end the patent wars, Wired reported.



Stack Exchange, a popular open-forum website for coders, launched its Ask Patents section on Thursday.

Ask Patents uses crowdsourcing to analyse patents suspected of being too broad or invalid because they’re based on existing inventions.

As part of the newly enacted America Invents Act, average Joes and others can tell the USPTO if they think a patent is bogus. Previously, the Patent Office did not accept evidence from third-party sources.

Basically, you can visit patents.stackexchange.com to find a list of patents for discussion submitted by others or you can list your own candidate.

Users then collaborate in finding prior art to discuss the validity of the given patent, and with the click of button, that evidence can be submitted to the Patent Office.

Google, with its mighty search capabilities, then provides a useful patent search engine, which will show links to the Stack Exchange forums, according to Wired.

