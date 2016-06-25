Google lets you watch Pride parades like you were really there

In response to the many people around the world who aren’t able to attend Pride parades because of social stigma or laws discriminating against gays, Google put together a virtual mashup of the event from cities around the globe for anyone to experience.

Google posted a 360° film on YouTube Thursday, which allows you to explore the parades by clicking and dragging your mouse around the screen. And for a more immersive glimpse into the celebration, viewers can experience the parade in virtual reality through Google Cardboard or other headsets like the Oculus Rift.

“Pride is about celebrating who you are and who you love,” Google wrote on YouTube. “But millions around the world don’t have the ability to take part. With this immersive 360° film, now anyone can experience parades from around the globe, from São Paulo to Sydney.”

Gay and lesbian Google employees attended and filmed Pride in 25 countries around the world to capture the footage and allow others to march along virtually.

