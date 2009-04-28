Google Creates A New Site For Advertisers

Nicholas Carlson
  • Guitar Hero: Van Halen. [PaidContent]
  • behavioural-tracking Internet companies are down to their “last chance” to regulate themselves, says the FTC boss [Reuters]
  • Creator of Twitter’s Fail Whale is making a career out of it [SMH]
  • Tina Brown says closing Portfolio is very unlike Condé Nast owner Si Newhouse, and it scares her [The Daily Beast]
  • Google presents: “Pet Stick: A ‘Worst-Case’ Case Study” [Google For Advertisers]
  • FOX, and only FOX, will skip the next Obama prime time presser [B&C]

