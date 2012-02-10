Google's Number 3 Employee Quit Today

Craig Silverstein, the first Google employee after Larry Page and Sergey Brin, is leaving to join Khan Academy, reports All Things D.



Silverstein has had a variety of responsibilities at the company since it was founded in 1998, but his first was to actually help create the Google search engine itself.

Silverstein has literally been with Google since it was operating out of a dorm room at Stanford.

His new position will see him working as a developer for high-profile education startup Khan Academy. Today is his final day at Google.

From his goodbye email:

When I write my massive 4-volume autobiography, “Craig Silverstein: the Man Behind the Legend,” I will devote an entire volume to my years at Google. I can’t emphasise enough how meaningful my time at Google has been, and how meaningful all of you have been to it.

