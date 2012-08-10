Here's How To Get A Huge Raise At Google

Zuckerberg and Dorsey are going hunting.

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Several sources including one high-level former executive at Google have told us something interesting: Google has a very short list of companies it doesn’t want its employees to join.If any employee gets a job offer from one of these three companies, Google has a policy of automatically making a huge counteroffer.



The list is Facebook, Twitter, and Square.

Square did not get put on the list until late last year, after it had made several high-profile hires from Google’s product, legal, and recruiting teams.

In 2010, we reported that Yahoo was offering employees promotions and raises to keep them from going to startups. A source told us at the time that it was getting easier to hire from Google, too.

There are signs Google has tightened things up since then.

Last year, Twitter reportedly tried to hire two top Googlers, Neal Mohan and Sundar Pichai, for a top product role. They both got huge counteroffers, and stayed. It’s not clear if that was a specific reaction to their situation or part of a formal policy against any Twitter recruiting attempts.

Twitter has still managed to hire a lot of Googlers recently—especially in sales.

Spokespeople from Google and Facebook declined to comment. Representatives for Square and Twitter did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

