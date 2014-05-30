Google Could Become A 'Serious Competitive Threat' To The Auto Industry

If Google continues to move forward with self-driving cars, the company could pose a serious threat to the auto industry, General Motors global product chief Mark Reuss told Bloomberg.

Even though GM is working on its own autonomous cars, Reuss told reporters yesterday that GM is not directly in a race against Google.

“Anybody can do anything with enough time and money,” Reuss said. “If they set their mind to it, I have no doubt [that Google could become] a very serious competitive threat.”

Still, Reuss doesn’t envision autonomous cars taking over cities “anytime soon.”

On Tuesday, Google revealed a prototype driverless car without pedals, breaks, or a steering wheel. Google plans to deploy at least 100 of these this year.

Since launching the driverless car program in 2009, Google’s cars have logged over 700,000 miles. It also recently set out to tackle autonomous driving on city streets.

