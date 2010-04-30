Google Rushes Android TVs To Show Off At Google I/O Event Next Month

Google could show off its new Android-based TV software at its Google I/O developers conference in May, the WSJ reports, cautioning that Google may delay its presentation if the software isn’t ready.



This is the TV project Google is working on with Sony and Intel, which the NYT first reported in March. The idea is to make TVs more Internet-y and app-y, which could give Google an entry into TV advertising via web videos.

As we noted last time we wrote about this, the biggest hurdle is that these TVs will probably be significantly more expensive to make than the cheap TVs people want to buy, which could limit adoption.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that Sony will announce these TVs at Google’s conference in May, but didn’t speculate on pricing.

