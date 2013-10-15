Google Could Release A New Smart Watch By The End Of This Month

Samsung released a smart watch earlier this month, and it was

one of the worst-reviewed tech products of all time.

Now Samsung frenemy Google is going to take a shot at its own smart watch, and it could be announced before the end of October.

Seth Weintraub at 9to5Google says Google is putting the “finishing touches” on a smart watch. It should put Google Now, Google’s personal assistant software, at the center of the watch experience. Weintraub says Google might end up taking a lot of the experience of Google Glass and putting it in a watch.

Android blogger Artem Russakovskii also passes along some gossip that Google could announce a new watch on Oct. 31, along with a software update for Android. He hears it has the code name “Gem” inside Google.

We’ve heard about a Google smart watch all year long. It will be interesting to see what it looks like if it comes out.

Samsung’s flop with its smart watch, the Galaxy Gear, shows that Google can’t just shrink the smartphone and slap in on a wrist. If it’s going to have success, it needs to really think about a product that can only exist on the wrist and is truly useful.

Google doesn’t have a stellar track record when it comes to brand new hardware, so we’ll see what it does with a watch.

