Google Could Be Helping The Government Spy

Photo: Flickr/sntgmdm

If Google is secretly helping the National Security Agency with its spying activities neither one of them has to say squat about it.So rules a DC court.



The court turned down a request by the Electronic Privacy Information centre asking for information about Google’s relationship with the NSA. The request was filed under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) but the NSA fought the request and won.

Had the ruling gone the other way, it might have slowed down the controversial bill known as the Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act (CISPA).

The bill passed the House last month and would let companies like Google share information with government agencies like the NSA for all kinds of reasons.

To Google’s credit, it does publish a report that shows how many times each government requests info on citizens.

However, Google has remained strangely silent on CISPA whereas most other major tech firms have taken a stance — Mozilla has condemned it, and Facebook, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Oracle, AT&T and Verizon are all quietly supporting it, reports Forbes.

