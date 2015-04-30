The products most Googled in every country of the world in one crazy map

In popular culture, certain countries are stereotypically associated with certain products — beer in Germany, carpets in Turkey, electronics in Japan.

But those things aren’t what people are really searching for.

Earlier this month, the cost-estimating website Fixr.com put together a map of the world with the most-Googled for object in each country, using the autocomplete formula of “How much does * cost in [x country].”

While the results are far from scientific — since Google autocomplete results vary based on the searcher’s history, the time of search, and the place of search — they do say at least a little bit about how countries are perceived.

Some of the fascinating (and troubling) results:

• People want to know how much a MIG aircraft costs in Russia

• People want to know how much a prostitute costs in Brazil

• People want to know how much rhinoplasty costs in South Korea

Here are the maps.

The World

World1 map google wordsFixr.com
Australia 1Fixr.com
Africa 1Fixr.com
Asia 1Fixr.com
Europe 1Fixr.com
South America 1Fixr.com
North america 2 1Fixr.com
Antartica 1Fixr.com

