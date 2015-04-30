The products most Googled in every country of the world in one crazy map

In popular culture, certain countries are stereotypically associated with certain products — beer in Germany, carpets in Turkey, electronics in Japan.

But those things aren’t what people are really searching for.

Earlier this month, the cost-estimating website Fixr.com put together a map of the world with the most-Googled for object in each country, using the autocomplete formula of “How much does * cost in [x country].”

While the results are far from scientific — since Google autocomplete results vary based on the searcher’s history, the time of search, and the place of search — they do say at least a little bit about how countries are perceived.

Some of the fascinating (and troubling) results:

• People want to know how much a MIG aircraft costs in Russia • People want to know how much a prostitute costs in Brazil • People want to know how much rhinoplasty costs in South Korea

Here are the maps.

The World

