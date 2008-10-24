Google Cost Cutters Kill A Cafe

Google shut down one of its 18 in-house cafes as part of new cost-cutting measures, a “source within Google’s kitchens” told Valleywag. Google management told employees the cafe’s closing is temporary, but Valleywag’s source says crews are pulling the place apart. The source describes the scene when the cutback was announced:



The whole staff came into the cafe and sat before the corporate panel and we were told OTG would close, effective immediately. Bombshell. They had their menus for the week planned out, their pantries were fully stocked, everyone working at full tilt, and suddenly they were told it was all over. Nobody expected it. Derek [Rupp, the café’s executive chef,] was stunned – OTG was his baby. Some were crying. They were assured from corporate that if an alternative position could not be obtained within the Google account then Bon Apetit would move them to a nearby account. Oh and by the way some may be let go. If so, two weeks’ paid severance.

Valleywag says other food cuts at Google include closed “micro kitchens” at the Google office on 2350 Bayshore in Mountain View. Their source also says Google removed SmartWater bottles from its campus not due to announced environmental reasons, but ” because we don’t have the money for it.”

Google CEO Eric Schmidt this week told Bloomberg the company plans to slow its hiring and abstain from new acquisitions. We’ve heard there are new limits on travel as well.

(Photo by FrameSniper)

See Also:

RIP Google Good Times: Slowing Hiring, Deals, And Travel

Eric Schmidt Cost-Cuts-Coming Interview, 60-Second Version

Google (GOOG) Strong Q3, Amazing Cash Flow

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.