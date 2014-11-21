Google Is Going To Let You Pay To Get Rid Of Ads On Certain Sites

Google is testing out a new program called Contributor that will let web users pay a monthly fee to get rid of ads on — and support — a handful of participating sites.

Users who choose to pay between $US1 and $US3 a month will stop seeing Google AdSense ads on those sites. Instead, they will see a pixel pattern or a “thank you” message.

Google and the websites will each get part of the fee, and Google says the goal is to help support the people who make the web. Even though you could get rid of ads using a free adblocker, Google wants people to essentially give publishers a small subscription revenue.

As of now, Urban Dictionary, The Onion, ScienceDaily, WikiHow, Mashable, and Imgur are all on board, though Google says that’s only a few of the sites signed up. You have to request an invite to participate; join the waitlist here.

[Via Gigaom]

