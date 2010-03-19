Google Continues Testing New Design For Search Results Pages

Readers have recently sent in a few screenshots of the new search results design that Google is testing. This design includes the person’s location — though it’s hard to tell if it’s including the location in filtering yet. The big difference is the left-hand column that helps filter search results.
Update: As a reader notes, it appears you can opt-in to the test. Here’s more info from Gizmodo.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.