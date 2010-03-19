Google Continues Testing New Design For Search Results Pages

Readers have recently sent in a few screenshots of the new search results design that Google is testing. This design includes the person’s location — though it’s hard to tell if it’s including the location in filtering yet. The big difference is the left-hand column that helps filter search results.



Update: As a reader notes, it appears you can opt-in to the test. Here’s more info from Gizmodo.

