Google Buys A Startup To Improve iGoogle

Google just acquired Labpixies, a maker of popular widgets for its iGoogle and OpenSocial platforms, the company revealed in a blog post. The members of the company will join Google‘s Tel Aviv office. Labpixies also makes iPhone and Facebook apps.



Google’s Dan Loeb writes, “We are looking forward to working with Labpixies to develop great web apps and leverage their knowledge and expertise to help developers and improve the ecosystem overall.”

Google has been on a huge shopping spree recently, from small acqui-hires to big acquisitions such as AdMob and potentially a $1 billion travel search engine.

We suspect the Labpixies acquisition is of the small acqui-hire variety. It’s still interesting because since Labpixies mostly made social apps on platforms like iGoogle, Facebook and OpenSocial, we assume this is part of Google’s push to remain relevant in social despite the question marks over Google Buzz and Facebook’s plans to take over the Internet.

