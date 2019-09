The beginning of an official Gmail iPhone app? — Ed.

Days after Google acquired social search startup Aardvark, the search giant has acquired another email-based startup, reMail. ReMail developed a powerful iPhone application that gives you instant full text-search for all of your Email.

