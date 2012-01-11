DECEMBER SEARCH RESULTS: Google Ends The Year At A High Point, Bing Is Up Slightly, Yahoo Down Again

Amit Singhal, Google’s technical search head, is smiling.

For the third time in the last four months, Google has gained search market share in the U.S. while Yahoo has continued to decline* .That’s according to ComScore’s REVISED numbers for December, which put Google at 65.9%, up a half point. Bing was up very slightly to 15.1%, and Yahoo dropped 0.6 to 14.5%.



While the month to month numbers don’t mean much, the trend is clear: Google has been steadily notching up market share gains since last fall, Bing has been doing OK but not fantastically well, and Yahoo (Microsoft’s search partner) has been declining — it’s lost almost 2 percentage points of share since August (when it was at 16.3%).

These numbers don’t include international queries, where Google’s share is probably even bigger.

Macquarie Equities Research also notes that these numbers do not include mobile queries, where Google is presumed to be dominant because of its default position on the iPhone and most Android phones (although some Android phones from Verizon default to Bing). Mobile searches are becoming very important, Macquarie says:

We estimate that as much as 10%-15% of all Internet search traffic is coming from mobile devices currently and that it will grow to 25%-30% by 2012. Moreover, Google recently indicated that in certain categories, such as restaurants, almost 30% of queries are already coming from mobile devices (other key categories such as Consumer Electronics, Beauty & Personal, Finance/Insurance, and Autos have between 14%-16% mobile queries).

Update: The analyst who passed us these numbers said that Comscore sent the wrong numbers out first, then revised them — the original report had Yahoo and Bing’s market share numbers swapped.

