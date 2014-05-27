Google Is Thinking About Buying A Company That Makes WiFi Cameras That Record Everything In Your Home

Google may want to buy Dropcam, a company that makes WiFi cameras that can show you a live stream of what’s happening in your home, according to The Information.

The purchase would be through Google’s subsidiary Nest, the company that makes smart thermostats and smoke detectors that Google bought for $US3.2 billion a few months ago. According to The Information, Nest wants its next move to be in home security.

It sounds like this is hardly a done deal, and talks between the two companies are pretty loose if they’re happening at all. But it does give us a clue at how Google and Nest are thinking about home automation.

Dropcam recently announced a feature that lets its cameras detect people moving in your home. The cloud-powered software then sends an alert to your smartphone app or email account. The company also has a subscription product that lets you record up to seven days’ worth of video from your Dropcam. You can go back at any time and review the footage and save clips.

Dropcam cameras cost $US150. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Dropcam’s CEO Greg Duffy said the company’s revenue continues to grow “on pretty significant numbers,” but wouldn’t go into specifics. The startup has raised almost $US50 million so far.

