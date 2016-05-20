A Google programmer drew a cartoon that perfectly encapsulates its confusing product names

Google is a very smart company that is good at lots of things. Branding is not necessarily one of them.

There’s Google Home, a new home appliance that runs a separate product called Google Assistant. There’s the new Google Allo and Google Duo chat apps, which will exist alongside Google Hangouts when they launch later this summer.

There’s Android Pay, which is the new name for Google Wallet. And Google Fi, which offers phone service, but is different from Google Fibre, which also offers phone service.

And so on.

It’s something that Google engineers can apparently laugh at: Google Chrome OS engineer Manu Cornet (@lmanul on Twitter) drew this very funny cartoon, titled “Confusement,” on Google’s naming struggles.

Here it is, with his permission:

