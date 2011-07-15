Google Confirms: Over 10 Million Profiles On Google+

Photo: Screenshot

Google just announced the company has 10 million users on Google+ after just over two weeks.It also said users have shared 1 billion items.



During the earnings call, CEO Larry Page said, “Our goal with Google+ is to make sharing on the web like sharing in real life, as well as to improve the overall Google experience. Circles let you choose with precision who you are sharing with. Not surprisingly this has been very well received, because in real life, we share different things with different people.”

This is a great start for Google. We’ll see if it can keep the momentum going, and whether or not people stick with it.

Thus far in our experience, it’s mostly populated with tech reporters and Google employees. Our friends are starting to sign up, but haven’t been posting much.

The service got a nice boost today when the New York Times’ David Pogue gave it a glowing review and said it’s an improvement over Facebook.

Don’t Miss: The Best Things We’ve Seen On Google+ From Googlers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.