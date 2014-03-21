You Can Explore The Colorado River On Google Street View

Google Street View has gone off road and into the waters of the Colorado River.

Last week, the Google Maps team, utilising “trekkers” from the American Rivers Organisation and the Google Earth Outreach Team, introduced a first person, 360-degree view of the six million-year-old river spanning more than 1,450 miles.

Writing on the Google Maps blog, Chris Williams offered plenty of links to the best spots:

You can check out the full behind-the-scenes look over here on the Google Maps site, or just watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

