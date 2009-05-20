Google Cofounder Larry Page Has Twitter-Envy

We think Twitter’s brightest future is as a sort of real-time search engine, serving ads against what people are saying about products and Web pages right now. Twitter users seem to agree. U.S. visits to Twitter search increased 514% from January to April, according to Hitwise.



Google cofounder Larry Page shares our enthusiasm for Twitter search, too. Today he told a conference crowd that Google needs to catch up to the startup’s “real time search” tech:

“I have always thought we needed to index the web every second to allow real time search. At first, my team laughed and did not believe me. With Twitter, now they know they have to do it. Not everybody needs sub-second indexing but people are getting pretty excited about realtime.”

Larry, Larry. Why build it when you can buy it?

