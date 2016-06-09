Google cofounder Larry Page has secretly spent $100 million trying to build flying cars

Larry Page, one of the cofounders of Google who now works as CEO of its parent company Alphabet, is secretly spending hundreds of millions of dollars to develop flying cars.

That’s according to a bombshell new report from Bloomberg Businessweek based on conversations with numerous sources.

Page reportedly owns a secretive startup called Zee.Aero which launched in 2010.

The billionaire exec has apparently spent more than $100 million on the company, which is based in Mountain View (near Google’s HQ) and now employs nearly 150 people.

And that’s not all: Page is also reportedly funding a second flying car startup called Kitty Hawk. Kitty Hawk works independently from Zee.Aero, but has similar goals. It’s not clear how much Page has invested into Kitty Hawk.

This isn’t all just hypothetical plans, either. Zee.Aero reportedly has two prototype aircrafts based in a hanger nearby, which take “regular test flights.”

Zee.Aero’s website doesn’t give much away. “Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Zee is developing a revolutionary new form of transportation,” it says in a call for job applicants. “Working at the intersection of aerodynamics, advanced manufacturing, and electric propulsion, we provide a stimulating environment where creative employees can explore new challenges.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.