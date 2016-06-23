Analyst: Google's cloud business could cause the stock to soar to over $900

Pacific Crest analyst Evan Wilson doesn’t think Google is getting enough credit in the market for what’s shaping up to be a killer cloud business, he said in a research note.

After reading Business Insider’s interview with cloud leader Diane Greene, and other press reports, Wilson concludes:

“The biggest focus for Greene seems to be building the organisation that will pivot the Google Cloud from serving internal Google efforts and apps to focusing on external enterprise partners. In the past seven months, new cloud head Diane Greene has bulked up the enterprise sales team, created an office of the CTO, created specific industry units and signed more reseller partners.”

Wilson adds that Google can significantly grow Google Cloud Platform (GCP) even as Amazon and Microsoft’s Azure grow their own clouds. The market is far from being tapped out:

“The cloud market is large enough and moving fast enough that we remain comfortable that Amazon can sustain robust growth even as GCP and Azure narrow the feature gap over time. Only 5% of workloads are in the public cloud and, coupled with the enterprise desire for multiple cloud vendors, we think robust growth is possible for each of the big three.”

He’s impressed with some of the big customers Google has already signed on for its various cloud products which include Coca-Cola, General Mills, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Spotify, Apple iCloud, Snapchat and PricewaterhouseCoopers

Wilson thinks that “every $1 billion of cloud revenue could fuel an incremental $0.25 in EPS” for Google stock.

All told, he’s rating the stock overweight with a $910 target price. The stock is currently trading at around $700.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

