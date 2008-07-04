Google Closing Offices In Dallas, Denver (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) confirms the tips we’d heard the last two days: It’s shutting offices in Dallas and Denver. A company statement made to Google Blogoscoped:



Following an operational review, we are consolidating our offices in Dallas and Denver, as we currently have at least two offices in each of these markets. This reorganization is designed to ensure we are serving the needs of our customers, stakeholders and Googlers [Google employees] efficiently. These are the only two cities affected by this review, and all affected Dallas and Denver Googlers will be offered opportunities within the company.

Google’s U.S. jobs page shows an ad sales opening in Dallas. In Colorado, jobs are available in Boulder and Thornton, just north of Denver.

See Also:

Justice Department Opens Formal Investigation of Google-Yahoo Search Deal

Will Google Exercise Right To Force AOL IPO? No.

Google: Louisville, KY Is The Most Obscene City In The U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.